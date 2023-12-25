Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 433,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.89. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,846,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,782,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,501,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,813 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.