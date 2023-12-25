Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.80. 321,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,364. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.16. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protalix BioTherapeutics

In related news, CEO Dror Bashan purchased 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $90,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

