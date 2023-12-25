PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,960 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock remained flat at $102.43 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,959. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $105.13.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Profile

Free Report

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

