QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.49. 4,659,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,448. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

