Quantitative Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.56. 727,249 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

