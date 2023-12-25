Quantitative Strategies Inc. Sells 205 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.83. 13,234,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

