Quantitative Strategies Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.53. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,450. The company has a market capitalization of $842.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.83 and a 52-week high of $65.98.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

