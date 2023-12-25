R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $156,000 Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLYVK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $1,851,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of LLYVK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 245,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Liberty Live Group

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.