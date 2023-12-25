RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $264.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $281.94 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $282.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.71.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,966,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.