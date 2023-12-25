Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ciena (CIEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ciena (NYSE: CIEN):

12/16/2023 – Ciena was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2023 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Ciena was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2023 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Ciena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Ciena was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/28/2023 – Ciena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Ciena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Ciena Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.17. 1,148,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

