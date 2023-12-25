Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $693.00 to $741.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $612.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $580.00 to $670.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $585.00 to $630.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $570.00 to $600.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $615.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $640.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $619.00 to $693.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $630.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $640.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $619.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $595.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.

11/13/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $575.00 to $595.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $620.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $671.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.75. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

