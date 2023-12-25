Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) vs. Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Financial Analysis

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and Dazed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $293.31 million 2.88 $12.84 million ($0.50) -16.80 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Repay has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

75.4% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Repay has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -14.96% 6.87% 3.93% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repay and Dazed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 7 5 0 2.42 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $9.32, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Dazed.

Summary

Repay beats Dazed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding, clearing and settlement, e-cash, and digital wallet through its proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. The company serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

