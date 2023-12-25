Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

