Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 25th (AFMD, AIRT, AMNB, CARV, CHEK, CPSH, CRBP, CVU, FISV, GBR)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 25th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.