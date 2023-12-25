Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 25th (AFMD, AIRT, AMNB, CARV, CHEK, CPSH, CRBP, CVU, FISV, GBR)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 25th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

