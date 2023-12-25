Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $128.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,396,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $143.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

