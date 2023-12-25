Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 25th (AOSL, ASND, DRD, EEFT, GME, GNTX, GRVY, HALO, KAI, PLX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 25th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

