Reviewing Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ONE Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and ONE Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $11.80 million 4.92 $150,000.00 N/A N/A ONE Gas $2.58 billion 1.40 $221.74 million $4.10 15.87

Profitability

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30% ONE Gas 8.80% 8.64% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and ONE Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ONE Gas 1 5 0 0 1.83

ONE Gas has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given ONE Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Clean Energy Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

