Reviewing UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 33.19% 13.70% 0.98% Bank of America 18.69% 12.08% 0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $26.50 billion 1.81 $6.80 billion N/A N/A Bank of America $101.15 billion 2.62 $27.53 billion $3.57 9.36

This table compares UniCredit and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than UniCredit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank of America pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UniCredit and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Bank of America 1 6 10 0 2.53

Bank of America has a consensus price target of $35.58, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Bank of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than UniCredit.

Summary

Bank of America beats UniCredit on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. It operates primarily in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Russia. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

