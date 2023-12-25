REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Declares Dividend of $1.18

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.1778 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. 48,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,386. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.