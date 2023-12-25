RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in RH were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NYSE:RH traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.11. 371,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,899 shares of company stock worth $25,076,279. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

