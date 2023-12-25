Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

CBOE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.53. 420,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

