Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.15% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,278,425 shares of company stock valued at $149,403,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $25.06. 2,950,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

