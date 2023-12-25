Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $91.85. 3,463,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.