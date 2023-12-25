Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys New Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

VNO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,218. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

About Vornado Realty Trust



Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

