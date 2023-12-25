Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 12,200 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $799.68. 222,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.66 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $773.00 and a 200 day moving average of $769.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

