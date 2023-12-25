Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 90,000 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth about $581,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ARM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 62.55.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up 1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 72.29. 5,763,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is 58.29. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 73.44.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

