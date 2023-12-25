Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 965,000 Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 965,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.14% of Joby Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 1,559,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 3,341,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,304,725.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,304,725.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,186 shares of company stock worth $5,784,298. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.