Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.36. 437,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

