Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.5% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 672.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $697.55. The company had a trading volume of 492,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

