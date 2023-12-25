Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BRF worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BRF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

BRF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

