Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.34. 344,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.66. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.