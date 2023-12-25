Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $407.48. 831,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,337 shares of company stock worth $106,126,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

