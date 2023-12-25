Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.4 %

KNSL stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.78. The company had a trading volume of 247,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.23. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $457.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.