Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.60. 35,396,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $143.47.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

