Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.09% of Generac worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $128.81. The company had a trading volume of 475,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,929. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Read Our Latest Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.