Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 172.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,847 shares of company stock valued at $390,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 832,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,513. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.