Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. GLOBALFOUNDRIES comprises about 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.06% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of GFS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.34. 855,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

