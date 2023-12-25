Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $4.35 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,410 shares of company stock worth $5,753,919 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 703,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.