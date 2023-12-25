Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $4.74 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.20% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Compass Point began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.01. 1,034,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,857. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.48%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.