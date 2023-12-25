Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $5.41 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $189.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,768. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $202.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day moving average of $161.89.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

