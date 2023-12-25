Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $8.72 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

AMT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.19. 1,106,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.62.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

