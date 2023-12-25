Rheos Capital Works Inc. Lowers Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $71.72. 587,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

