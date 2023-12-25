Rheos Capital Works Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Tetra Tech worth $29,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 269.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,168,000 after purchasing an additional 669,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after acquiring an additional 307,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 280,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

