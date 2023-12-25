Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

AXP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,466. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average is $162.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

