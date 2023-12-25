Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of KeyCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,800,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.