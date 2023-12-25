Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. 14,715,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,615,512. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

