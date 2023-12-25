Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases Shares of 97,000 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.83. 1,412,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,630. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

