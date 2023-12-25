Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.14. 5,505,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,487. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

