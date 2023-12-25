Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of NuScale Power worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $57,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NuScale Power stock remained flat at $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,353,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $758.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $436,125.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

