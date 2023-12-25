Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 129.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

